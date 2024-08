Nikki Bella’s husband is in jail in Napa right now.

TMZ.com is reporting that Artem Chingvintsev of “Dancing with the Stars” fame is currently in jail after being arrested on felony domestic battery charges today.

Whether or not Nikki Bella (Garcia) was involved in the issue that led to the domestic battery arrest was not made clear, although she did note on her Instagram Story that she too was visiting Napa this week.

The two posted about celebrating their wedding anniversary earlier this week.