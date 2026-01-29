Ash By Elegance Re-Signs With TNA Wrestling

TNA Wrestling has officially announced that former Knockouts World Champion Ash By Elegance has re-signed with the company.

Ash shared the news during an interview with Denise Salcedo from Instinct Culture.

Recently, Ash was recognized as both the Knockout of the Year and a member of the Knockouts Tag Team of the Year for 2025.

Ash said, “There have been so many amazing things that have happened in the last couple of weeks, since TNA’s debut on AMC. One of those things is that I got some amazing news from my medical team and the doctors – that I am medically cleared. And I am very excited to announce that I have re-signed with TNA. It’s great to have a company that’s behind me and is holding my hand every step of the way.”