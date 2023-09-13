Asuka Addresses Nia Jax’s WWE Return Being Questioned By Some People

Nia Jax made a surprise return to the WWE this week, as seen on WWE RAW. Some have questioned WWE’s decision to bring Nia back because of her history of injuring other wrestlers, such as Kairi Sane.

Asuka responded to the comments and defended Nia on Twitter/X.

She wrote, “That question [if WWE made the right decision] is rude and bullying. You’re hurting her heart with this question. Are you really a person with a heart? If someone who has not been directly harmed by her denies her, I will fight the society for her. If I am criticized for it, I don’t care 🫵🤮”

“Wrestlers fight knowing that there is a possibility of injury. Kairi doesn’t blame anyone for her injuries. She is not stupid. But are you a victim?”

You can check out the related posts below:

That question is rude and bullying.

You're hurting her heart with this question. Are you really a person with a heart?

If someone who has not been directly harmed by her denies her, I will fight the society for her.

If I am criticized for it, I don't care 🫵🤮 https://t.co/2N307IlkPk pic.twitter.com/G0jOkUrNJ3 — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) September 12, 2023