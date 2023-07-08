Asuka’s Next WWE Women’s Title Defense Revealed

The WWE Women’s Title will be on the line during next Friday’s SmackDown on FOX from Raleigh, North Carolina’s PNC Arena.

Asuka will defend the WWE Women’s Title against Bianca Belair on next week’s show. This is Belair’s rematch after losing the belt to Asuka at WWE Night of Champions.

Belair vs. Asuka on SmackDown will be The Empress of Tomorrow’s second title defense on television. She regained the WWE Women’s Title from Belair at Night of Champions on May 27, then retained it over Charlotte Flair on June 30 SmackDown when the match ended in a No Contest due to a ringside brawl involving Asuka, Flair, and Belair, who was barred from ringside but purchased a ticket.

The Flair vs. Belair vs. Asuka feud continued on this week’s SmackDown after Money In The Bank, but with a twist. Asuka entered the ring for a promo, but Belair interrupted her, and they began brawling. Flair then dashed out and joined in on the fun. Asuka went to the top for a splash on Flair and Belair at ringside, but IYO SKY came from nowhere and nailed the champ in the back with the Money In The Bank briefcase. Asuka landed on the mat, and Bayley followed with a Rose Plant. As Bayley went to hand the Money In The Bank briefcase to the referee so that SKY could cash-in, SKY hit Asuka with her signature top rope moonsault. Belair, however, cut Bayley off, and the cash-in never took place. Flair then stormed the ring and knocked out SKY with a big boot, allowing Asuka to reclaim her title and regroup on the ramp to bring the segment to a close.

As previously stated, Asuka is expected to defend her title in a Triple Threat match against Flair and Belair at WWE SummerSlam on Saturday, August 5 in Detroit.

The following is video from Friday’s post-Money In The Bank edition of SmackDown: