Attendance Figures For Last Week’s WWE And AEW TV Events

WrestleTix revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and AEW held last week, with WWE SmackDown topping the attendance list at 11,839 tickets sold.

You can check out the figures below:

– WWE SmackDown from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts = 11,839 tickets sold

– WWE RAW from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina = 8,299 tickets sold

– AEW Collision from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio = 3,188 tickets sold

– AEW Dynamite from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana = 3,006 tickets sold