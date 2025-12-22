AEW President Tony Khan Addresses WBD Acquisition Rumors

Tony Khan recently spoke with TV Insider to promote AEW Worlds End 2025.

While speaking with the media outlet, the AEW President spoke about rumors of Netflix or Paramount acquiring Warner Bros. Discovery, and how that may or may not affect All Elite Wrestling.

The following are some of the highlights from the interview.

On the future being bright for AEW despite rumors of Netflix and Paramount looking to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery: “I think we have a lot of certainty and are very excited. 2025 is the most exciting year yet for AEW and our partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery was reimagined this year and will continue for years to come. We’re locked in with TNT, TBS, and HBO Max for over two more years. The future is bright for us for years to come. The person who is making the calls and always been a believer in AEW and continues to be is [President and CEO] David Zaslav. I just got a very nice holiday gift from him in fact that I will be utilizing in some fun ways in the weeks to come. The man who first asked me to launch AEW Collision and bring more wrestling back to TNT along with the great Dynamite on TBS, which is our flagship show. It’s the longest running primetime professional wrestling show in the history of TBS and TNT. Turner, in my opinion, has the richest collective history of professional wrestling with a tradition that goes back on TBS to 1971. Then after 20 years of no wrestling on TBS we brought it back and had Dynamite become the longest running primetime wrestling show ever on TBS and TNT.”

On how the new owners will want Zaslav running things regardless of who ends up acquiring WBD: “Mr. Zaslav had the idea to launch AEW on HBO Max to make the pay-per-views available to its massive audience and add new fans to AEW and HBO Max. Subscribers have the extra incentive with Dynamite and Collision and the library. That deal is continuing for years to come. I know the job Mr. Zaslav has done running Warner Bros. this year that people are going to want Mr. Zaslav as a studio boss in any regime. He has been one of the most successful studio heads in the history of Hollywood. The numbers don’t lie. David Zaslav is putting out hit after hit. I’m very proud he has made the big investment in AEW. There is a lot of excitement around the future of Warner Bros. It’s certainly one of the most exciting stories on Wall Street. There are a lot of exciting things happening around Warner Bros. that I’m proud AEW will be associated with Warner Bros.”

