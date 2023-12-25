Attendance Figures For This Past Week’s WWE And AEW TV Events

WrestleTix revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and AEW held this past week. WWE RAW topped the attendance list with 6,662 tickets.

You can check out the figures below:

– WWE RAW from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa = 6,662 tickets sold

– AEW Dynamite from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma = 4,631 tickets sold

– AEW Collision from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas = 3,841 tickets sold as of Saturday morning

WWE SmackDown did not have a live show as it was taped immediately following last week’s episode.