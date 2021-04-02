Austin Aries Says He Is Still The Greatest Heel In Wrestling

Former WWE star Austin Aries, who briefly disabled his Twitter account earlier this week, wrote the following on the social media platform in response to indy wrestler Mad Kurt:
So I was sent this…Guess @themadkurt was so mad I blocked him he spent his day photoshopping this fake convo to get “over” on Twitter for “trolling me.”
Funny how I barely wrestle now, yet some of you still can’t get enough of me. I love living rent free in y’all’s heads. 😂 pic.twitter.com/B9tDXmYBZK
— Daniel Austin Healy (@AustinAries) April 1, 2021
I’ve wrestled once in the last 18 months and yet I’m still the greatest heel in professional wrestling. Nobody can create more controversy doing less than I can.
Some of you indie kids should be taking notes instead of gratuitously beating each other off behind your keyboards.
— Daniel Austin Healy (@AustinAries) April 2, 2021