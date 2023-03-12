Austin Theory Gives AEW’s AR Fox Credit For His WWE Success

WWE US Champion Austin Theory spoke with the Inside The Ropes podcast about his relationship with AEW veteran AR Fox this past week.

Fox took Theory under his wing earlier in his career and trained him at his wrestling school. The reigning WWE United States Champion attributed his success to Fox and thanked the veteran wrestler for his contributions to his career.

Theory said, “It’s amazing, especially the talent he has and the mindset he has for wrestling. He was the first person that showed me anything at a wrestling school and he took me under his wing and he sacrificed a lot for me to get to where I am. So, I appreciate him a lot and, yeah, I can’t say nothing but good things for him. I’m happy for him.”

Theory is scheduled to defend his United States Title against John Cena at WrestleMania 39.

You can check out the interview below: