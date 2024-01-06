Authors Of Pain And Paul Ellering Return To WWE On SmackDown

There was a promo segment with Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits on this week’s edition of WWE SmackDown. Lashley announced his participation in the 2024 Royal Rumble match.

The promo was cut short when Karrion Kross, Scarlett, and Paul Ellering appeared on stage. The Authors of Pain then launched a surprise attack on Lashley and the Profits. Kross entered the ring, and his new faction routed Lashley and the Profits.

You can check out a clip from the segment below: