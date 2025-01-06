Axiom Pitches Unique WWE-Netflix Show Concepts Featuring Himself

WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Axiom spoke with Vicente Beltrán of ViBe Sports about several topics, including his ideas for original combined WWE and Netflix shows featuring himself.

Axiom said, “I think that the stuff that is not shown on TV, whether that be for shame or lack of interest, but a camera following my day-by-day would be interesting. There is stuff I cannot say now because it would obviously affect the product, you would have to see it, but it would be interesting. Either that or a show of Axiom fighting crime or even a “Casa de Papel” with Axiom would be also interesting.”

You can check out Axiom’s comments in the video below.

