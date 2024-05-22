Backstage AEW News & Notes

– As noted, Tay Melo is back in training for her AEW return. No creative plans are set for her comeback yet.

– AEW was hopeful that Miro would be back in the spring, however he is behind schedule on his injury recovery.

– Darby Allin apparently snuck in the building last week so that his return as Eddie Kingston’s replacement would be a surprise.

– Among matches still possible to be added to AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 this weekend are Trent Beretta vs. Orange Cassidy, Bullet Club Gold vs. Death Triangle, as well as the Chris Jericho FTW Championship match.

(H/T: Fightful Select)