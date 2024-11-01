Backstage Concerns Grow Over Samantha Irvin’s Social Media Posts

Samantha Irvin announced her departure from WWE earlier this month, after serving as the Raw ring announcer.

She is not expected to join AEW because she had previously planned to leave WWE to pursue other projects. Since then, she has exchanged mixed messages with fans on social media, stating that she wanted to be a manager and never wanted to be a ring announcer.

She wrote on Twitter, “I don’t like announcing” and then wrote, “I’m serious! Announcing was only supposed to be my way in. I wanted to manage, maybe even become general manager one day. But WWE saw no other future for me besides announcer. I love watching the action but I don’t love being an announcer.”

Irvin also stated, “They wanted Rico to stay in the big leagues. I don’t know why everyone pretending like he was always in great positions at WWE 100. My husband is a millionaire so yes, I don’t have to do a job I don’t like anymore.”

People were offended when she mentioned Ricochet’s money. For years, people have been upset about wrestlers leaving one promotion for another in search of better pay or opportunities.

In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that someone in WWE stated that WWE does not allow talent to respond to fans in that realm, as Jade Cargill received similar criticism but did not respond.

Meltzer stated, “The person said that many in WWE respected her decision to leave, but after those posts were not happy about that aspect but because she was gone they couldn’t force her to take it down.”

Irvin also mentioned that Ricochet is now well-paid to play matches he enjoys and is doing well. She added, “I am so glad I don’t have a boss anymore so I can say this. Shut the f*** upppppp. Woohoo feels great.” WWE does not approve of its talent responding to fans in that way.