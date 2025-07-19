Backstage Confusion Grows Over Seth Rollins’ Knee Injury

A new Fightful Select report has shed light on the murky situation surrounding Seth Rollins’ recent knee injury, and even those backstage at WWE aren’t sure what to believe.

Rollins appeared to suffer a knee injury during his match with LA Knight last Saturday, leading to an unexpected finish. While the injury was treated as legitimate at the time—and Rollins was later seen on crutches at WWE Evolution—many within the company are reportedly skeptical about its severity.

According to the report, WWE has been intentionally quiet about the issue, and numerous producers, staff, and fellow talent are unsure of what’s real and what’s part of a larger narrative. One WWE producer described the situation as “Machiavellian,” hinting at the possibility of a carefully crafted ruse being executed at the top level.

“There’s internal skepticism about the injury,” the report states, with sources noting the deliberate ambiguity may be designed to enhance the current storyline arc.

Rollins was originally expected to defeat LA Knight, but an audible was reportedly called during the match after the injury occurred. His status has now created uncertainty surrounding the main event picture on Monday Night Raw, especially with Roman Reigns returning this past week to reignite his feud with Rollins and his faction.

With SummerSlam looming, the true condition of Rollins’ knee—and WWE’s storytelling intentions—remain unclear. Is this a genuine setback, or an intricately woven storyline twist?

Stay tuned to PWMania.com as this story continues to unfold.