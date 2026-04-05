Backstage Frustration As WWE Restricts WrestleMania Tickets

Bryan Alvarez recently took to Twitter to reveal that WWE has informed “a lot of people” that there will be no complimentary tickets available for WrestleMania this year. This news comes after Pat McAfee hinted at disappointing ticket sales for the event and poked fun at low attendance during a recent episode of SmackDown.

Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful later confirmed this report, stating that WWE is “being very strict” about talent’s access to tickets.

He mentioned that some individuals have been told they will only receive comp tickets “very close to the show,” pending approval, in line with TKO’s policy over the past two years.

Reports indicate that some talents are unhappy with this policy.

Earlier this year, Hall of Famer Rikishi expressed his frustration about no longer receiving complimentary tickets to WWE events, despite having a WWE Legends deal and three sons competing on the main roster.

WWE WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 18th, and Sunday, April 19th, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will air live on ESPN Unlimited in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.