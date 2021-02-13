Backstage Latest On Aleister Black’s WWE Status

WWE brought Aleister Black up from NXT and there were high hopes within the fan base for the former NXT Champion.

Black’s last run saw his eye injured in storyline. He was given an eye bandage and then he disappeared. He came back to television for an incredibly short feud with Kevin Owens, but then he vanished again. Now fans are still waiting for his return. His last match was on the October 12th, 2020 episode of Raw, night two of the 2020 WWE Draft, where he lost to Owens.

The Royal Rumble is in the rear view mirror, and there was no sign of Aleister Black’s return on the road to WrestleMania.

According to sources, nothing has changed regarding Aleister Black return. His name is still not coming up at creative meetings and there is no plan for him.

Black’s wife Zelina Vega was fired and caused a bit of a stir due to her association with third party platforms and talk of unionization. His wife’s WWE release had nothing to do with his creative direction; because he wasn’t a part of any creative discussion prior to her firing.

