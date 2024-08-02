Backstage Latest On Brock Lesnar’s WWE Status

Last week, Paul “Triple H” Levesque stated that WWE is willing to have a conversation with Brock Lesnar when he “decides” to return.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Janel Grant’s sex trafficking lawsuit against Vince McMahon could affect Lesnar’s potential return.

Meltzer stated, “The situation right now is that there were reasons having to do with what was in the Grant lawsuit that WWE legal felt it was not good to have Lesnar on television. When that belief changes, Lesnar will be back and on television. It’s not his decision to decide to come back, it is their decision on if they want him back and when.”

Lesnar was spotted in Nashville, Tennessee, ahead of the 2024 WWE Summerslam PLE in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland is just under an eight-hour drive from Nashville.