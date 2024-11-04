Backstage Latest On Goldberg’s Retirement Match

Fans are still speculating about WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg’s retirement match.

Goldberg announced on Saturday’s episode of ESPN College Gameday that he will retire in 2025. He stated that he believes the frontrunner for his next victim is [pointing to GUNTHER on screen]. Goldberg stated that there is no specific time or date for it.

This was expected after Goldberg faced WWE World Champion GUNTHER at Bad Blood, where things heated up and they confronted each other. GUNTHER recently welcomed the idea of a match with the legendary name.

The legendary wrestler last competed in 2022, losing to Roman Reigns at the WWE Elimination Chamber PLE. Dave Meltzer previously stated that the match was not planned for WrestleMania 41.

Meltzer reported in the most recent F4WOnline Daily Update that the potential Goldberg vs. GUNTHER match for the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 is not currently planned. No further information was provided.