Backstage Latest On Odyssey Jones Being Released By WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, Bryan Alvarez confirmed on Wrestling Observer Live that the company has fired Odyssey Jones.

On Monday, fans noticed that he had been removed from the WWE.com roster page, which typically indicates that a talent has left the company. Dave Meltzer also noted that he is “gone.”

Jones’ recent alliance with The New Day had given him a push. The last match he had in a WWE ring was on August 19th.

Jones signed with WWE in 2019 and was placed in NXT. In April 2023, he was promoted to the main roster. However, WWE delayed his official debut until August 2024.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Jones was not backstage at last week’s Raw either. According to the report, Jones was removed from WWE TV after allegations of domestic violence were brought to WWE’s attention.

It is unclear whether charges have been filed against him.