Backstage Latest On The Rock Potentially Appearing On Netflix Premiere Of WWE Raw

WWE RAW will premiere on Netflix on January 6th, 2025, from the brand-new Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. Netflix released a teaser trailer featuring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

In terms of Rock possibly participating on the broadcast, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer stated, “We’ve heard nothing confirming Johnson on the show but those in the company we’ve talked with figure it makes sense just like we do, whether he’s committed to wrestling at WrestleMania or not. It’s going to be the biggest TV show of the year except possibly the Raw after Mania but one would think the Netflix first show with all the pub it will get would be the biggest and he’s the biggest audience difference maker for WWE and Netflix under any circumstances. It would also be clear at that show as if he is doing Mania, he and [Cody] Rhodes (and perhaps [Roman] Reigns) should go hard with the angle on that show since it’ll be before the biggest audience of the year.”