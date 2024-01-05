Backstage Latest On The Rock vs. Roman Reigns Match

Everyone is talking about a possible match between Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Roman Reigns after WWE Monday Night RAW, with speculation that it would take place at WrestleMania 40. However, WWE has some other options if they want to go in a different direction.

The Rock made an unexpected appearance to appear in a segment with Jinder Mahal. After laying him out, Rock concluded the segment by asking the audience whether the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion should sit at the bar, in a booth, or at the head of the table when going out to dinner that night.

Although not confirmed, it is believed that this was the catalyst for their long-rumored match. The match was discussed for WrestleMania 38 in 2022 before it was decided that WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles the following year would be better, and the match was postponed.

Dave Meltzer reported in the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that nothing is official as of yet.

Meltzer went on to say, “Everyone is tight-lipped completely past Johnson would not have said what he did at the time he did without the plan being to build to such a match.”

While WrestleMania being the obvious choice for the match, Meltzer speculated that it could take place on February 24th at the Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia, because “the government there specifically requested Johnson” to appear on the show. It could also be at the next show in Saudi Arabia before Mania as Saudi pays so well.

It’s also possible that Reigns and Rock will face each other on different nights at WrestleMania 40, as Reigns vs. Rhodes was supposed to happen before Rock’s return.

