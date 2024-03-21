Backstage Latest On Why Blackpool Combat Club Were Not Added To AEW Tag Team Title Tournament

Following Sting’s retirement and Darby Allin’s return to singles action, AEW announced a World Tag Team Championship tournament.

Several teams have been announced, and the tournament will conclude with the Dynasty pay-per-view on April 21. The quarter-finals are as follows:

* The Young Bucks vs. Private Party

* FTR vs. The Infantry

* Mike Bennett and Matt Taven vs. Best Friends

* Ricky Starks & Big Bill vs. Top Flight.

Some fans, however, question why Blackpool Combat Club’s Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli were not included in the tournament, given that they defeated FTR’s Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler at the Revolution pay-per-view last month.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned that no one seemed to know when he asked why BCC was not in the tournament.

It was speculated that BCC was not entered into the tournament because AEW did not want them to win but also did not want them to lose.

Bryan Alvarez said, “And I can’t think of any reason for them not to be in that tournament other than we don’t want to be Jon Moxley, and we’re not gonna be able to beat Jon Moxley.”

Meltzer replied, “I’ve actually asked about that, and one thing has nothing to do with the other.”

Alvarez asked, “Why are they not in the tournament?”

Meltzer responded, “Because they weren’t booked for the tournament….I specifically asked why they weren’t in and there was like no reason. And again, even if they were in the tournament or whatever like that, you could still beat Claudio. I mean, they just didn’t put them in because, whatever reason, they didn’t put them in.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)