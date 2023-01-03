Backstage Latest on WWE’s Plans for WrestleMania 39 Including Major Cody Rhodes Match

WrestleMania 39 was supposed to feature Ronda Rousey vs. Rhea Ripley, but that was before Rousey lost the title to Charlotte Flair last week on SmackDown. While additional sources have not confirmed Rousey vs. Ripley, a new report from Fightful Select confirms that Rousey vs. Becky Lynch is not the plan for WrestleMania 39.

There has been no word on who Rousey will face at WrestleMania in April, but she is expected to have a big match.

Lynch defeated then-RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and then-SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair to win both titles at WrestleMania 35 in 2019. It has been confirmed that the majority of the talent involved believed that the match should have been a singles match between Lynch and Rousey, but Lynch does not appear to be bothered by the fact that the singles match against Rousey is no longer taking place. Having said that, there is no word on what Lynch’s match will be.

In other WrestleMania 39 news, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre have been mentioned as possible competitors in a singles match for the WWE Title, which would only happen if WWE splits up the two titles currently held by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Prior to the retirement of former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon this summer, it was assumed that Rhodes would compete for the WWE Title at WrestleMania, but creative sources have stated that while this was assumed, it was not explicitly told to them. Furthermore, it should go without saying that whatever Vince had planned for WrestleMania is no longer in the works.

Logan Paul vs. John Cena was recently reported to be another WrestleMania match. According to this new report, WWE wants Paul and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to work matches at WrestleMania 39, but there has been no confirmation on whether or not they will appear. While the internal talk has been Cena vs. Paul or Cena vs. current WWE United States Champion Austin Theory at WrestleMania, other top talents have been pushing to face Cena since July.

There have been pitches within WWE to do Cena vs. Rhodes at WrestleMania, but there has been no word on whether this is still being discussed under the new WWE regime led by Chief Content Officer Triple H.