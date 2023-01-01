Backstage News and Notes on AJ Styles, Sasha Banks, Karl Anderson and Kenny Omega

Backstage news and notes regarding AJ Styles, Sasha Banks, Karl Anderson, and Kenny Omega have been released by Fightful Select.

The first is AJ Styles, who announced today that he has a broken ankle. Styles would be out of the ring for “months,” according to one source, before Styles announced the news.

Banks is not hiding the fact that she is in Japan. She’s been out and about socializing, attending parties, and even posing for photos. She is expected to make an appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

Omega and Anderson are planning a trip to Japan for New Year’s Day. Omega is set to compete for the IWGP US Championship against Will Ospreay. Anderson will face Tama Tonga to defend his NEVER Openweight Championship.

The Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan, will host NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4.