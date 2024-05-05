Kevin Owens Says He Just Wants To Have Fun At This Point In His Career

WWE star Kevin Owens recently spoke with Mark O’Brien of BodySlam.net on a number of topics including how he wants to have fun at this point in his career.

Owens said, “You know, at this point, I just want to have fun doing what I’m doing and create memorable moments. For everybody that’s watching that’s really into titles and main events and this and that it’s very nice when it happens and it’s great to experience it but I just want to you know try to cherish the moments that I get that I’ve left in this industry. I’m obviously not saying I’m retiring anytime soon but my career is closer to being done than starting so I’m just trying to enjoy the ride.”

You can check out Owens’ comments in the video below.



