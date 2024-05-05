Dustin Rhodes Reacts To Cody Rhodes’ Win At WWE Backlash: France

The main event of WWE Backlash: France 2024 saw Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes have his first successful title defense over “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles. Shortly following the PLE, Cody’s brother and AEW star Dustin Rhodes took to his official Twitter (X) account and commented on Cody’s victory at Backlash.

Dustin Rhodes wrote, “Brother, there is nothing I want more for you than your happiness. We each have had our own path, we each have blazed our own trail and succeeded. We DO,when others WON’T. You have become the man I always wanted to be. Whether you know it or not, you are an inspiration to me in all areas of life. Honestly, in everything I do, I think of you. I am your older brother and will always fight for you and my family. Family is all that matters to me. You have done and continued to make unbelievable steps in your growth as a man, husband and father. I could not be any prouder of you Code!! I love you more than you know!! #TheBrotherhood @CodyRhodes”

You can check out Dustin Rhodes’ post below.