Backstage News and Producers/Coaches from This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As PWMania.com previously reported, former WWE Superstar Summer Rae was backstage at this week’s AEW Dynamite from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California.

According to Fightful Select, Wednesday’s Dynamite went off mostly as planned. Several people were flown in on short notice for the Jay Briscoe Celebration of Life event, which was taped immediately following Rampage. AEW President Tony Khan reportedly “did all he could” for Briscoe at the show, but it appeared his hands were tied in terms of the Dynamite tribute show. We previously stated that WarnerMedia prevented any significant Briscoe tribute from occurring with Dynamite.

This week’s Dynamite producers and coaches are listed below:

* AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal was produced by Pat Buck

* AEW World Trios Champions The Young Bucks vs. Top Flight was produced by Christopher Daniels

* Jake Hager vs. Ricky Starks was produced by Dean Malenko

* Bryan Danielson vs. Bandido was produced by Jerry Lynn

* Toni Storm vs. Willow Nightingale was produced by BJ Whitmer

* AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin vs. Kushida was produced by Sonjay Dutt