Here’s some backstage news from the 2020 Survivor Series PPV:

* Drew Gulak was the person under the Gobbledy Gooker costume.

* Edge was backstage at the event.

* Michelle McCool and members of The Undertaker’s family were in attendance.

* Bayley’s early elimination from the match was a planned spot.

* Several legends in attendance participated in interviews for future documentary projects.

(Source: Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com)