Backstage News from WWE RAW, Austin Theory’s Cash-In, Producers Revealed, and More

– WWE Producer Shane Helms took the week off and did not attend Monday night’s RAW, Fightful Select reports. According to reports, Helms has been spending a lot of time away from home lately, helping Logan Paul prepare for WWE Crown Jewel with Drew Gulak.

– This week’s RAW was highlighted by Austin Theory failing to cash in his Money In The Bank briefcase on WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins, right after Bobby Lashley answered Rollins’ Open Challenge for the title, but was sent to the back after attacking the champ. Theory vs. Rollins was listed as the main event on the internal run sheet distributed prior to RAW, but the cash-in was not specified.

On a related note, Nikki Cross vs. Dana Brooke was not initially listed as a WWE 24/7 Title match, which Cross won and then threw in a trash can.

– Former WWE Superstar Gene Snitsky and his wife were backstage at last night’s RAW in Wilkes-Barre, PA. Snitsky is friendly with WWE and frequently visits backstage when the company is in town.

– The WWE Producers have been revealed for this week’s RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select:

* Jamie Noble produced The Bloodline vs. The New Day and Matt Riddle

* Adam Pearce produced Cedric Alexander vs. Baron Corbin

* Jason Jordan produced all segments with WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins, from the in-ring segment with The Judgment Day, the Open Challenge and angle with Bobby Lashley, then the win over Austin Theory

* Shawn Daivari produced Elias vs. Otis

* Petey Williams produced the Women’s War Games in-ring segment

* Kenn Doane produced Shelton Benjamin vs. Austin Theory

* Petey Williams produced Johnny Gargano vs. The Miz

* WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly produced Dana Brooke vs. Nikki Cross for the WWE 24/7 Title