Backstage News Heading Into WWE RAW’s Netflix Premiere

The Netflix premiere of WWE Raw is set for January 6, 2025, at the state-of-the-art Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, and several key details have emerged leading into this historic event, courtesy of Mike Johnson from PWInsider.com:

The show will kick off with a unique cold open, followed by an in-ring promo from Paul “Triple H” Levesque. In the promo, Triple H will reflect on WWE’s storied history leading up to this groundbreaking move to Netflix.

The roster has been informed that no complimentary tickets will be available for the event. According to @WrestleTix, nearly 17,000 tickets had been distributed as of Sunday, underscoring the high demand for this debut.

Regarding speculation about potential returns, including Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, Johnson noted:

“Anyone returning tonight will be part of a specific plan. The company has no intention of bringing everyone back simultaneously on the same night. ‘This isn’t the old WWE,’ someone commented.”

Top stars from NXT are reportedly in Los Angeles, hinting at possible crossovers or appearances during the show.

With Netflix’s platform allowing for a longer runtime, WWE is expected to take full advantage. According to @WrestleVotes, tonight’s episode of Raw could extend to approximately three and a half hours, giving fans even more action to enjoy.

With an impressive card, high-profile appearances, and the creative freedom afforded by Netflix, the premiere episode of Raw promises to deliver an unforgettable experience for fans and set a new standard for WWE programming.