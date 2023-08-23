Backstage News On A “Sense Of Doom And Gloom” Among Some WWE Employees

As previously reported, the Endeavor takeover of WWE is expected to take place sometime next month after the final paperwork is signed, bringing WWE and UFC under the same corporate umbrella.

PWInsider reports that there is a sense of “gloom and doom” within the company offices, with many employees believing that if you are not involved in production or with WWE talent, you are not safe as the company looks to cut back on departments that are no longer needed as a result of the merger.

Because Endeavor already has departments that handle things like travel, for example, expect many to be let go in the coming weeks, and WWE employees are aware of this because some of them have already started looking for new jobs. It’s unclear how many people will be laid off, but Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel has already stated that cuts will be made to avoid redundancy.

According to the report, the expected firings have been a hot topic of discussion among those working at WWE’s corporate headquarters in Stamford, CT. At this point, we don’t know if the cuts will affect the talent or anyone who frequently travels.