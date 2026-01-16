Backstage News On AAA’s Plans For Future Television Tapings

Lucha Libre AAA is scheduled to debut on FOX Latin America this Saturday, January 17. According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, the company has plans for its future television tapings.

The report states that AAA’s weekly show on FOX Latin America will be live every third week of the month.

Following each live show, the company will conduct two weeks of television tapings.

AAA’s show will air at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT on FOX in Latin America, and it will also be streamed live on YouTube and Facebook worldwide.