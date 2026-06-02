Backstage News On Liv Morgan’s Queen Of The Ring Participation

A new report has shed some light on why Liv Morgan was included in the 2026 Queen of the Ring tournament despite currently holding the Women’s World Championship.

Speaking during Self Made Sessions, wrestling reporter Ibou said he specifically asked about Morgan’s creative direction and was told that WWE’s long-term plans for her are connected to Stephanie Vaquer.

According to Ibou, WWE is essentially waiting for Vaquer to be medically cleared before moving forward with the next phase of Morgan’s storyline.

“I asked about the Liv Morgan thing, and basically the mentality is that what they have planned for her involves Stephanie Vaquer, and Stephanie isn’t ready yet.”

He added:

“So when she’s ready, they’ll resume.”

Ibou admitted that his immediate reaction was to question why WWE wouldn’t simply create a temporary program for Morgan while waiting for Vaquer’s return.

“My immediate retort was, ‘So why not just come up with something else in the meantime?’”

However, he indicated that WWE prefers to stay committed to its planned creative direction rather than pivoting to a different feud.

“But that’s just not how they operate, for whatever reason.”

The report suggests Morgan is effectively in a holding pattern until Vaquer is available again.

“Basically, they’re going to do the next step with Stephanie. Stephanie is hurt, so Liv is just kind of going to exist in the meantime.”

If accurate, the report would explain why WWE placed Morgan in the Queen of the Ring tournament instead of immediately launching a major championship feud following WWE Clash in Italy.

Vaquer has been one of WWE’s fastest-rising stars since arriving on the main roster, and many fans have speculated that a championship program with Morgan was inevitable. This latest report indicates that WWE may already have that feud mapped out, but is simply waiting for Vaquer to return before pulling the trigger.

In the meantime, Morgan’s participation in Queen of the Ring could provide WWE with a way to keep the champion visible on television while avoiding major storyline developments that might interfere with the planned Vaquer program.

Whether Morgan advances deep into the tournament remains to be seen, but the report suggests her long-term focus remains tied to Vaquer rather than any of the current tournament competitors.