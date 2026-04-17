Backstage News On AEW And TNA To Go Head-To-Head With PPVs

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW and NJPW have announced that their fifth annual crossover event, Forbidden Door, will take place on Sunday, June 28th.

This year, the event will be held at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. Notably, Forbidden Door 2026 coincides with one of TNA’s biggest events of the year, Slammiversary, which will be hosted at the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. TNA announced the date for their pay-per-view on April 9th.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, neither WWE, which recently hosted an event in San Jose, nor TNA was aware that AEW would schedule Forbidden Door for the same day.

Meltzer also reported that this will be a quick return to San Jose for AEW, as the company recently held its March 11th Collision episode in the city. AEW President Tony Khan was “thrilled” with the response to the Andrade vs. Máscara Dorada match, despite it taking place four hours into the show.

While the previous event was a sell-out at a smaller venue (the San Jose Civic Auditorium) with an attendance of 2,400 fans, the challenge will be greater when it comes to selling out the SAP Center. Meltzer believes that, while it may not result in a sell-out, the event is likely to draw the largest non-WWE crowd for a professional wrestling event ever in the city.

For context, WWE recently attracted 10,482 fans at the same venue for an episode of SmackDown. Additionally, a recent report from Bodyslam+ indicated that AEW timed the announcement of Forbidden Door 2026 to coincide with WWE’s SmackDown event at the same venue last Friday.