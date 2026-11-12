Backstage News On AEW Making Late Adjustments To Full Gear Go-Home Show

AEW reportedly faced significant logistical challenges ahead of its November 11 combined Dynamite and Collision broadcast, with travel complications forcing the company to make last-minute adjustments to the show.

The special three-hour broadcast took place in West Valley City, Utah, just days after several AEW performers participated in Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea cruise.

The November 7 episode of AEW Collision aired live from aboard the Norwegian Jewel while the ship was docked in Miami, Florida. However, with the cruise concluding shortly before Wednesday’s television taping, getting the necessary talent from Miami to Utah reportedly became a major challenge.

Speaking on the November 12 edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that AEW was forced to rearrange portions of the broadcast because officials were uncertain which wrestlers would arrive in time.

“A lot of the show was done on the fly and rearranged because they were having trouble getting the people from docking yesterday to get to Salt Lake City,” Meltzer stated. “So they docked in Miami, and they had to get them to Salt Lake City. And there were issues in that.”

According to Meltzer, the uncertainty continued until shortly before the show, leaving AEW officials with little choice but to adjust their plans based on talent availability.

“And so I know that the show was rearranged literally at the last minute,” he continued. “Because they didn’t know who was going to make it on time and who wasn’t going to make it on time.”

The November 11 edition of AEW Dynamite and Collision aired live on TBS and HBO Max from West Valley City. Although the combined broadcast was originally promoted as a three-hour special, it ultimately ran for more than three and a half hours.

The reported travel difficulties came at a particularly important time for AEW, as Wednesday’s broadcast served as the company’s final television stop before Full Gear 2026.

The pay-per-view is scheduled for Saturday, November 14, in Phoenix, Arizona, making the combined Dynamite and Collision episode an important opportunity to build anticipation for the event.

Despite the reported complications, AEW proceeded with the live broadcast, although Meltzer’s comments suggest that the final presentation differed from what the company had originally planned.

It remains unclear which specific matches or segments were changed because of the travel issues, or which performers were affected by the delays.