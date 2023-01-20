Backstage News on AEW’s Original Plans for The Briscoe Brothers at All Out 2022

As PWMania.com previously reported, WarnerMedia was reportedly opposed to the Briscoe Brothers appearing on TBS or TNT due to Jay’s homophobic comments in the past.

AEW President Tony Khan reportedly attempted to bring the team to AEW television prior to Jay’s death. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, the Briscoes were flown to events but were ultimately unable to be used.

Meltzer wrote the following about Khan’s plans for the Briscoes at the 2022 All Out PPV:

“There were plans for them on the 9/4 All Out show in Chicago, to be in a six-man tag with FTR & Wardlow vs. The Briscoes & Jay Lethal. But without being able to promote it on television and because the broadcast partners didn’t want them on AEW broadcasts, the decision was made to bring the Motor City Machine Guns in out of nowhere to team with Lethal.”