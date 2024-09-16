Backstage News On AJ Styles’ Ongoing Hiatus From WWE TV

After Bash in Berlin, WWE started preparing for Bad Blood on October 5th.

Some fans expected to see a familiar face return to the PLE after a long absence from television. AJ Styles has been away from television since defeating Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at the Clash at the Castle event in June.

Since then, Styles has worked on a pro wrestling NOAH event and hosted shows for WWE’s Japan tour in July and Europe tour in August. Styles was originally scheduled for an early August episode of SmackDown.

However, he was not brought in because it was deemed inappropriate to bring him in for a return to television. At the time, it was reported that WWE intended to bring him back to TV ahead of the WWE Bash in Berlin.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Styles is healthy and is not being used on WWE television.

As of this writing, it is unclear when he will return.