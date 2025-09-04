Backstage News On AJ Styles vs. Dominik Mysterio Feud

According to a new report from PWInsider, the rivalry between WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio and AJ Styles is far from finished, with the storyline expected to carry over into the upcoming AAA Worlds Collide pay-per-view.

The feud has been one of the focal points of Monday Night Raw in recent months. Styles has consistently targeted The Judgment Day, which ultimately led to his Intercontinental Championship opportunity against Mysterio at SummerSlam.

While Mysterio retained his title on that night, the two continued to clash on Raw in the weeks that followed.

On the September 1st episode of Raw, Styles defeated Finn Balor to earn another title shot. However, Mysterio once again managed to escape with the championship in their rematch.

Mysterio is now set to headline AAA Worlds Collide on September 12, where he will challenge El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship. PWInsider notes that AJ Styles could play a role in the match, keeping his rivalry with Dominik alive on the international stage.