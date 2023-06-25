Backstage News On Anthony Bowens’ Segment On AEW Rampage

As PWMania.com previously reported, on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, Harley Cameron was seen hitting on Anthony Bowens.

Bowens turned down Cameron and reminded her and the audience that he is openly gay. This elicited a massive pop from the audience, with loud chants of “He’s Gay!”

Following the segment, Bowens took to Twitter to express his gratitude for the positive response to his promotion. He stated,

“If ya told me years ago, I’d have an arena chanting HE’S GAY at me in the most POSITIVE of ways, I’d say you’re crazy. It’s pretty cool to see how far we’ve come. Still more work to do. Happy Pride #AEWRampage This app has been beyond negative and atrocious since the sale, so I’m happy The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass have been able to spread love and positivity on here this weekend.”

Fightful Select reports that the segment was produced by Billy Gunn and QT Marshall, with Marshall directly asking Bowens if he was okay with the plans. Bowens was said to be “all for it” and thought it was a fantastic idea. The segment was originally planned for AEW Dynamite, but it was moved to Rampage to allow for more time.

The video has received over five million views on Twitter alone.

You can check out the segment below:

