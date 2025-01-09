Backstage News On Becky Lynch And Charlotte Flair’s WWE TV Return

WWE is set to welcome back two of its biggest stars, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, as the road to WrestleMania picks up momentum.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon, both Lynch and Flair have been reinstated to WWE’s internal active roster after being removed during their absences.

“We’re told both Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair names now officially appear on the current internal active roster once again. As of early this week, we can say that Becky Lynch is set to return on the Raw brand, while Charlotte will make her home on Friday night. So a little status quo there.”

Lynch has been away from WWE programming since May 2024 but is reportedly still under contract and set to return to the Raw brand soon.

Charlotte Flair, who has been sidelined with injuries including a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus since December 2023, is also nearing her comeback. She is expected to rejoin the SmackDown roster.

With WrestleMania season heating up, both returns are perfectly timed to inject fresh energy into WWE’s biggest storylines.