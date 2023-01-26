Backstage News on Bray Wyatt’s WWE SmackDown Status, Roman Reigns Note

Since Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE last year, when Triple H brought him back at the end of WWE Extreme Rules after weeks of White Rabbit teases, he has been pushed as a top star.

The company has taken care in booking him, as he will wrestle his first TV match since WrestleMania 37 in 2021 this Saturday night at the Royal Rumble.

Dave Meltzer discussed where WWE could go with Roman Reigns and potential title contenders coming out of the Royal Rumble, where he defends his Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Kevin Owens, on the Wrestling Observer Radio. He mentioned that Wyatt is internally regarded as the SmackDown brand’s number one babyface and would be another top star Reigns hasn’t worked with in recent years.

Meltzer said, “I don’t think so. It’s possible. Bray is considered the number one babyface on SmackDown. He is the biggest-slotted star that Roman has not worked with, but I also don’t know…Roman also knows that people who work with Bray always look a lot worse than going in.”

