Backstage News On Britt Baker’s AEW Contract Status

Former AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker has not appeared on AEW TV for a significant period, and she missed last week’s episode of Dynamite in her hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

According to Sean Ross Sapp in the latest Fightful Select Answers Q&A, Baker remains under contract with AEW.

In fact, her deal could potentially be extended due to the time she has missed because of injuries. Sapp also mentioned that he expects to see Baker back in AEW, noting that she has “at least” a year left on her current contract.

Additionally, Sapp revealed that AEW could extend Baker’s contract further due to her time away from the ring, which could potentially lengthen her deal until 2027.

He emphasized that Baker is ready and willing to return once AEW decides to utilize her again.