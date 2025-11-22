Backstage News On Botched Shelton Benjamin vs. Mike Bailey Finish

Last Wednesday night, the AEW Full Gear go-home episode of Dynamite and Collision featured Shelton Benjamin and Mike Bailey competing in singles action for the #2 spot in the Casino Gauntlet Match for the AEW National Championship at Full Gear.

The match concluded with Benjamin going for a pin after delivering a superkick. However, the referee stopped counting even though Bailey’s shoulders were still down, and the match ended shortly after Benjamin delivered another superkick, securing the victory.

According to reports from both F4WOnline.com and Fightful Select, miscommunication led to the botched finish. Benjamin attempted to call an audible, believing that the first superkick looked good enough to serve as the finish.

Unfortunately, the referee did not hear him and did not count the pin. It was also noted that, despite speculation, Bailey was not concussed from the superkick, and “everyone is fine.”

With this victory, Benjamin earned the #2 spot in the Gauntlet match, where the inaugural AEW National Champion will be determined.

This match will take place on the main card of the pay-per-view, which airs later tonight, November 22nd, from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.