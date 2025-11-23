Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (11/26/2025)

By
James Hetfield
-
AEW Dynamite
AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite, which will be held at the Pinnacle in Nashville, Tennessee. This show will serve as the post-AEW Full Gear episode.

Dynamite will air at its usual start time of 8 PM ET on TBS and HBO Max.

In one of the featured matches, Babes of Wrath (Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron) will compete against Sisters of Sin (Julia Hart and Skye Blue) in a semifinal match for the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Tournament.

Additionally, the AEW Continental Classic Tournament will kick off.

Join us every Wednesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live coverage of the AEW Dynamite results.

