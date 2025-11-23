Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (11/26/2025)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite, which will be held at the Pinnacle in Nashville, Tennessee. This show will serve as the post-AEW Full Gear episode.

Dynamite will air at its usual start time of 8 PM ET on TBS and HBO Max.

In one of the featured matches, Babes of Wrath (Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron) will compete against Sisters of Sin (Julia Hart and Skye Blue) in a semifinal match for the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Tournament.

Additionally, the AEW Continental Classic Tournament will kick off.

Join us every Wednesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live coverage of the AEW Dynamite results.