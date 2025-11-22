AEW Full Gear Preview For Tonight (11/22/2025): Newark, N.J.

All Elite Wrestling is back tonight with this year’s AEW Full Gear 2025 pay-per-view, which will be preceded by AEW Tailgate Brawl, live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The following matches are advertised heading into the Saturday, November 22, 2025 special event:

AEW Full Gear 2025

* AEW Champion Hangman Page vs. Samoa Joe in a Steel Cage Match

* AEW Women’s Champion Kris Statlander vs. AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone

* AEW Tag Team Champions Brodido vs. FTR with Stokely Hathaway

* AEW TNT Championship vs. Briscoe Must Join Don Callis Family – TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher vs. Mark Briscoe

* Darby Allin vs. Pac

* Josh Alexander & The Young Bucks vs. Jurassic Express & Kenny Omega

* Casino Gauntlet Match to crown the first-ever AEW National Champion

* Jon Moxley vs. Kyle O’Reilly – No Holds Barred

* Marina Shafir & Megan Bayne vs. Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa vs. Willow Nightingale & Harley Cameron vs. Julia Hart & Skye Blue – Winners set stipulation for their AEW Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament Semi-Final bout.

AEW Tailgate Brawl

* AEW Tailgate Brawl: Hook and Eddie Kingston have issued an open challenge

* AEW Tailgate Brawl: Big Boom AJ & QT Marshall vs. Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero

* AEW Tailgate Brawl: Anthony Bowens and Max Caster vs. Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn vs. Big Bill and Bryan Keith vs. The Outrunners

* AEW Tailgate Brawl: CMLL World Trios Champions Mistico & Mascara Dorada, & Neon vs. Kazuchika Okada & Hechicero & IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Konosuke Takeshita

Join us here tonight for live AEW Full Gear 2025 results.