Backstage News On Brock Lesnar Returning To WWE TV

Brock Lesnar is set to make his return to WWE television soon.

Lesnar has not appeared on WWE television since losing to Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam. For months, he was expected to return this month for the Royal Rumble build-up.

He’ll likely work the Men’s Royal Rumble match with Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, and Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER all announcing their participation in the match.

Dave Meltzer, speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, mentioned that Lesnar is returning soon.

Bryan Alvarez said, “Brock Lesnar will be returning, I guess, any time.”

Dave Meltzer added, “At any time. Yes, maybe. Maybe next week. I would think that this would not be the week to have Brock Lesnar return, given that this might be one of the lower-rated shows, considering they went against the football game and the Emmy Awards. So, if he’s going to return for the Rumble next week would be the week. If he’s going to return shortly after, then it could be a couple of weeks later, but he’s going to be back. It’ll be interesting to see who he’s back….I mean, I would presume he’s in the Rumble, and I would presume that whatever angle he’s going to do will be shot in the Rumble itself.”