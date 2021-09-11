Backstage News On Bryan Danielson – WWE, Sami Zayn’s Contract Expiring, Kevin Owens

Here are some weekend WWE news items with updates on Bryan Danielson, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens:

– It was previously reported that WWE’s offer to Bryan Danielson to stay with the company reportedly allowed him to do appearances for New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com wrote that “Vince McMahon even gave him permission to do the G-1 Climax tournament, although it’s most likely McMahon had no idea what it was when he said that.”

– It was previously reported that Kevin Owens’ WWE contract expires in early 2022. In addition to Owens, Dave Meltzer is reporting that Sami Zayn’s contract expires “later this year” although they aren’t any other details known at this time. Zayn brought NBA player Trae Young to the ring during the September 10th 2021 edition of WWE Smackdown.

– Fightful.com is reporting that there was a segment with Kevin Owens and Happy Corbin planned for Smackdown but was cut out of the show during the afternoon. As previously noted, Carmella and Zelina Vega vs. Liv Morgan and Toni Storm was also pulled from Smackdown.