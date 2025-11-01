Backstage News On Candice LeRae’s New Role In WWE

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE star Candice LeRae has not been actively competing lately.

Instead, she is focusing on training to produce matches and has recently been involved in producing matches for the weekly Main Event show.

LeRae last appeared on the company’s main roster during the 20-woman Battle Royal at the Evolution 2 premium live event in July.

Her most recent television match occurred on the September 23 episode of WWE NXT, where she faced Lainey Reid in the finals of the Women’s Speed Championship #1 Contender’s tournament.

Earlier this year, LeRae teamed up with her husband, Johnny Gargano, and his #DIY partner, Tommaso Ciampa. Since then, she has primarily worked on NXT house shows. Her latest in-ring match was against reigning EVOLVE Women’s Champion Kendal Grey at a live event held at the Agora Theatre and Ballroom in Cleveland, Ohio.

It will be interesting to see whether LeRae fully transitions into a backstage role in the future or returns to weekly programming on NXT or the main roster in the coming months.