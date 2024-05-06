Backstage News On Changes To NXT Production Following Kevin Dunn’s WWE Departure

According to Fightful Select, Brian Fadem, the former VP of Line Producing, has taken over the role of lead producer for NXT since Kevin Dunn made his exit from WWE.

Fadem even briefly worked with Dunn and would fill in for him when Dunn was absent from an event.

The report also noted that Fadem has hit the ground running in his new role and is much more open to suggestions from the talent, something Kevin Dunn never did.

According to sources, other NXT members are in the process of learning the ropes of being a lead producer. Notably, Fadem was not in this role during the April 30th episode of NXT Spring Breakin’.