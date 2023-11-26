Backstage News On CM Punk Signing A New WWE Contract

CM Punk made his return to WWE at the very end of the 2023 Survivor Series PLE.

Regarding Punk’s new WWE contract, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted the following: “PWInsider.com was told tonight after the show by WWE sources that the deal between the two parties is believed to be’several years in length’ and that the company and Punk had their first communications over the last week.” We’re told that once the ice was broken, the deal came together quickly and is being viewed by WWE as a ‘new beginning.’ According to what PWInsider has learned, the two sides officially reached an agreement today.”

WWE considered delaying Punk’s return until the Royal Rumble, but felt it would have been more difficult to keep it a surprise. Nothing is believed to have been officially locked in until the day of Survivor Series.